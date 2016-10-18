Out & About: Halloween Parade

Photo by Gabe Mink -- Penn State Harrisburg girls volleyball team.

Middletown's annual Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade drew huge crowds Monday night.

For more photos of the Middletown Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade by Gabe Mink, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

Photo by Gabe Mink -- Spider Sorceress Ava Haldeman (left) and Gecko Levi Haldeman of Middletown